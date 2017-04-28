Soccer-China reveals player levy level ahead of transfer window
HONG KONG, June 14 - China's top soccer clubs have until Sunday to respond to plans to introduce a transfer levy in an attempt to curb spiralling expenditure on overseas players.
April 28 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane. Head-to-head (Last 10 matches) Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2016) Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2016) Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2015) Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal (League Cup, September 2015) Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, February 2015) Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, September 2014) Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2014) Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham (FA Cup, January 2014) Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham (Premier League, September 2013) Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2013) Premier League form guide (Last five matches) Tottenham - W W W W W Arsenal - D W L W W Betting odds (supplied by William Hill): 17/20 Tottenham to win 16/5 Arsenal to win 14/5 Match to end in a draw Correct score: Tottenham: 10/1 1-0; 11/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 16/1 3-0; 12/1 3-1; 18/1 3-2 Arsenal: 14/1 1-0; 25/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 50/1 3-0; 3-1 25/1; 28/1 3-2 Draw: 16/1 0-0; 15/2 1-1; 12/1 2-2; 40/1 3-3 First scorer: 7/2 Harry Kane; 5/1 Dele Alli; 11/2 Alexis Sanchez; 11/2 Son Heung-min; 13/2 Olivier Giroud; 6/1 Vincent Janssen; 7/1 Danny Welbeck; 9/1 Christian Eriksen; 10/1 BAR Also: 5/2 Dele Alli to score and Tottenham to win 8/1 Mesut Ozil to score and Arsenal to win (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)
MADRID, June 14 Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid said on Wednesday they were confident their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who faces accusations of committing tax fraud in the country, acted legally.
June 14 Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea forward Son Heung-min broke his right arm during his nation's World Cup qualifying defeat by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.