April 28 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane. Head-to-head (Last 10 matches) Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2016) Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2016) Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, November 2015) Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal (League Cup, September 2015) Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, February 2015) Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Premier League, September 2014) Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2014) Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham (FA Cup, January 2014) Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham (Premier League, September 2013) Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, March 2013) Premier League form guide (Last five matches) Tottenham - W W W W W Arsenal - D W L W W Betting odds (supplied by William Hill): 17/20 Tottenham to win 16/5 Arsenal to win 14/5 Match to end in a draw Correct score: Tottenham: 10/1 1-0; 11/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 16/1 3-0; 12/1 3-1; 18/1 3-2 Arsenal: 14/1 1-0; 25/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 50/1 3-0; 3-1 25/1; 28/1 3-2 Draw: 16/1 0-0; 15/2 1-1; 12/1 2-2; 40/1 3-3 First scorer: 7/2 Harry Kane; 5/1 Dele Alli; 11/2 Alexis Sanchez; 11/2 Son Heung-min; 13/2 Olivier Giroud; 6/1 Vincent Janssen; 7/1 Danny Welbeck; 9/1 Christian Eriksen; 10/1 BAR Also: 5/2 Dele Alli to score and Tottenham to win 8/1 Mesut Ozil to score and Arsenal to win (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)