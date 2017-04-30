April 30 A 2-0 victory in the final north London derby at White Hart Lane in the Premier League on Sunday ensured Mauricio Pochettino’s Spurs will finish above their arch-rivals Arsenal for the first time in 22 years.

Dele Alli netted his 21st goal of the season in the second half, with Harry Kane doubling Spurs' lead 146 seconds later from the penalty spot.

We have gathered some post-match reaction from supporters of both clubs:

Tottenham Hotspur: The Fighting Cock

“Well, this is it, the last North London derby at White Hart Lane. There probably isn’t a bigger game this season and I can’t think of a better way to give this historic stadium the send-off it deserves.

“Finishing above them this season will feel incredibly sweet. There’s no better feeling than winning a derby against the Gunners. There’s an immense sense of relief after that display. The thought of losing -- or even drawing -- against Arsenal has been giving me sleepless nights.

“Arsenal are just like a mid-table Spanish team against opposition who don't just let them move the ball around. It’s unbelievable it took us that many years to crack their code, though.

“Petr Cech kept it from getting embarrassing for Arsene Wenger. Alexis Sanchez really is the only attacking player who they have who is truly worth his salt. Olivier Giroud was anonymous for the entire game.

“When Mauricio Pochettino shook Wenger's hand at the end of the game, he probably said: "I want you to stay...”. Legend.

“It’s unbelievable that so many pundits are saying that Harry Kane dived. He got booted in the shin –- how can anybody claim they didn’t see it like that?

“Let’s keep the pressure on, just four games to go. The title race isn’t over yet.”

Arsenal: Arsenal Mania

“It’s time for Arsene Wenger to go. Spurs have overtaken us. I really do hate our club at the moment. I was at the point where I was almost hoping they were going to put a few more past us. Wenger needs to be humiliated in every game from now until the end of the season -- and that includes the FA Cup final.

“Petr Cech is the only reason we didn’t lose 4-0 at White Hart Lane today. He was our man of the match but, saying that, he didn't even bother to get off his deck chair for the penalty. It’s depressing, really.

“You could tell Wenger gave up on this one early by those substitutions he made in the second half. It’s a shame considering we were playing in a crucial North London derby.

“The way things are going we will even be finishing below Everton next season. Our club is in a mess.

“We know that there’s always a good chance Gabriel (Paulista) will go and do something awful in every game. It’s time for him to move on. We need to give up on Project (Aaron) Ramsey, too. He's just not good enough. We looked far too open without the ball.

“Victor Wanyama was passing the ball around like a boss. He’s not good enough for Arsenal, allegedly -- meanwhile he dominates our midfield every time we play against him." (Compiled by Claire Bloomfield; Editing by Clare Fallon)