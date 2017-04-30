LONDON, April 30 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said his team can still win the Premier League for the first time after what he called a deserved 2-0 win over bitter rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

“I feel very proud,” he told reporters. “First of all because I think the players gave their best, they were fantastic, and then for our fans.”

Spurs, who last won the old first division title in 1961 but have never been champions since the Premier League began in 1992, face another big London derby on Friday, away to West Ham, and if they win it will move within one point of leaders Chelsea.

As a former player and manager with Espanyol in Barcelona, Argentinian Pochettino knows all about local rivalries and how important it is for Tottenham followers to both beat and finish above their neighbours.

“It was a fantastic afternoon for all our fans and with all that it means,” he said.

“To be above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years is fantastic for our fans. It is fantastic for us too but we want to win the title.

“I don't know if we wanted it more than them but we were better.

"I think it was a fantastic game, we deserved the victory and we are in the race for the title. We have four games to play and all is possible in football.

“We have another important game on Friday, another derby, another tough game and we will have a chance to play before Chelsea.”

Victory at Upton Park would for once put the pressure on Chelsea, who do not play until Middlesbrough, desperate for points to avoid relegation, visit them three days later.

“In Italy and Spain, when you are playing for the title, the teams play at the same time,” Pochettino said. “Here in England it is different with the fans wanting to watch the teams live. We understand that." (Editing by Clare Fallon)