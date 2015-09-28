Sept 28 Technical director Franco Baldini has left Tottenham Hotspur by "mutual consent", according to a statement on the club website.

The 54-year-old joined Spurs in June 2013 after a stint as director of football at Italian side Roma and had left Tottenham to "spend time outside of club football", the statement said.

Baldini was assistant to Fabio Capello between 2007 and 2012, when the latter was in charge of the England national team.

At Spurs, Baldini oversaw the departures of several prominent players, including the sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for a reported world record fee of 85.3 million pounds ($129.7 million).

