March 20 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Bournemouth 0

Harry Kane moved top of the Premier League scoring charts this season with a brace to keep his side on leaders Leicester City's coat tails.

Kane needed only 44 seconds to connect with Kyle Walker's cross and put Spurs ahead before he took his goal tally to 21 after 16 minutes when Dele Alli picked him out and the England striker calmly slotted home left-footed past Artur Boruc.

Bournemouth, bidding for a fourth straight league win to all but secure a second top-flight season, made little impression and Tottenham extended their lead seven minutes after the break when Boruc parried Kane's shot and Christian Eriksen was on hand to convert.

Second-placed Tottenham could have further bolstered their goal difference but cruised through the final stages to move back within five points of Leicester with seven matches left. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)