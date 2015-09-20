LONDON, Sept 20 Son Heung-min scored the only goal on his home Premier League debut as Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday and moved into the top half of the table after a well-deserved victory in an end-to-end London derby.

Son, who scored twice when Spurs beat FK Qarabag 3-1 in the Europa League on Thursday, scored again after Spurs broke up a Palace attack in the 68th minute.

Erik Lamela released substitute Christian Eriksen, and the Dane, who had only been on for three minutes after a month out injured, played the ball into space for the South Korean international who honed in on goal before powering a shot that went through goalkeeper Alex McCarthy's legs and into the net.

Spurs dominated possession for most of an entertaining first half without breaking down the Palace defence or seriously troubling McCarthy.

But Palace, despite being continually penned back twice came close to scoring before the break.

Hugo Lloris's acrobatic dive kept out a thunderous Bakary Sako free kick after 38 minutes and Yohan Cabaye smashed an angled shot against the far post just before halftime.

The result lifted Spurs up to ninth with nine points from six matches, with Palace eighth on the same total.

The day's later matches see Southampton play Manchester United and Liverpool play Norwich City. (Reporting by Mike Collett)