By Mike Collett

LONDON, Sept 20 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scored on his home Premier League debut as they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday to continue their climb up the table after a deserved victory in an end-to-end London derby.

Son, who joined the London club from Bayer Leverkusen for 22.0 million pounds ($34.18 million) last month, has made an electrifying start to his Spurs career after finding the winner against Palace in the 68th minute, having scored twice in the 3-1 win over FK Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday.

"I'm very happy because we won our first home game (this season in the league) and I scored my first Premier League goal," the 23-year-old South Korea forward told Sky Sports.

"I hope every week is like this. It's amazing to play in the Premier League, a really different style to the Bundesliga, more power and speed. I like this and am happy to play."

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino was delighted with Son after the victory took Spurs up to provisional ninth place, level on nine points with Palace after six games.

"His performance was fantastic and the energy he showed was amazing," the Argentine told reporters.

"We are all very happy with him and so are the supporters. We dominated the game today.

"Of course, they had some chances, but we managed the game very well. When you play on Thursday night and again on Sunday, it's not easy but we fully deserved our victory."

Son also endeared himself to his new team mates during the week when he organised a Korean meal for all the players at the training ground.

"It was fantastic," said Pochettino, "I had a huge plate. He is very popular already."

Palace manager Alan Pardew, whose team hit the post twice and could have gone third with a win, admitted they were not at their best.

"Spurs were good today, they played very well, but they had to be good to beat us. I want us to finish at the top of the league and not settle for mid-table safety but we have to do better than the way we played today to do that."

The goal came when substitute Christian Eriksen, who had only been on for three minutes after a month out injured, played the ball into space for Son who honed in on goal before powering a shot through goalkeeper Alex McCarthy's legs into the net.

Palace had their chances, though, with Hugo Lloris needing to make an acrobatic dive to keep out a thunderous Bakary Sako free kick after 38 minutes.

Palace playmaker Yohan Cabaye also smashed an angled shot against the far post just before halftime and in the second half Lloris made another superb save to push a Sako drive on to his post and away for a corner.

($1 = 0.6437 pounds) (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)