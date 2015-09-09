Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, Sept 9 Versatile Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has extended his contract until 2020, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old England Under-21 international, who joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, played 36 games last season, including 28 in the league.
Dier has played mainly as a central defender or right back but has also been deployed as a holding midfielder by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".