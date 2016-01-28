(Adds details of camp)

Jan 28 Tottenham Hotspur can already feel the benefit of a three-day training camp in Barcelona following a gruelling run of matches in recent weeks, striker Harry Kane said.

Spurs have played 12 fixtures since the start of December and there is no let-up as they now play three matches in eight days, starting with Saturday's FA Cup fourth round clash with third-tier side Colchester United.

"It has been great to get away and recharge the batteries - a bit of sunshine on your back can only help," Kane, who has started every one of the North London side's Premier League games this season, told the club website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

The camp ended on Wednesday.

"Obviously we've had a lot of games recently, ...and being together has been great... Getting away from everything back home in terms of the routine has been good," Kane said.

"Obviously we've had a lot of games recently, ...and being together has been great... Getting away from everything back home in terms of the routine has been good," Kane said.

"And it'll help me and other players who have played a lot of minutes this season as well. We've got another busy period now so when we can have times like this, it's important and beneficial."