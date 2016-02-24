LONDON Feb 24 Tottenham Hotspur's England striker Harry Kane will miss the second leg of their Europa League first knockout round clash with Fiorentina on Thursday because of a broken nose.

"Today he wasn't (training) because he was sent to see the specialist about his nose, but we hope he'll be fit for next Sunday," manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash at home to Swansea City.

There was better news for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, however, with the Frenchman having recovered from the knock sustained during the 2-1 league victory at Manchester City on Feb. 14.

Kane suffered his nose injury in the 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.

Spurs rely heavily on his goals -- Kane has scored 16 in the Premier League this season -- and with precious few back-up options a prolonged absence would be a major blow for the club as they challenge for a first domestic league title since 1961.

Pochettino also told a news conference ahead of the last 32 game with Fiorentina that they would be without Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele for about 10 days due to a groin injury, possibly ruling him out of the Arsenal match on March 5.

Tottenham face a crucial period starting with Thursday's match at home to Fiorentina, who they drew with 1-1 away.

After playing Swansea on Sunday, they have a midweek trip to West Ham United and then a derby at home to third-placed Arsenal who they lead on goal difference. The pair are two points behind unexpected leaders Leicester City in the race for the title. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)