April 13 Instead of hoping for a slip-up from Premier League leaders Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur must win their remaining five games to give Spurs their best chance of winning their first league title since 1961, midfielder Erik Lamela said.

The 24-year-old winger has shone under manager Mauricio Pochettino this season, but his four goals and six assists might still not be enough, as second-placed Spurs are still seven points behind Claudio Ranieri's men.

"We still believe... Our task is to win all the remaining games. Whether Leicester win or lose, the important thing is that we are concentrated on the job in hand," Lamela told British media.

"We have the finish the season in the best manner possible. There are five games left and our aim is five victories."

Spurs have the meanest defence in the league, conceding just 25 goals in 33 games, and according to defender Jan Vertonghen that has been crucial in the North London club's impressive run.

Vertonghen said playing alongside the likes of Toby Alderweireld and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, while receiving extra protection from influential defensive midfielders Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele, makes life easy.

"Toby (Alderweireld) and I have been playing together for such a long time and with the full-backs, Hugo (Lloris), Eric (Dier) just in front, Mousa (Dembele) as well it's like a warm bath!," Vertonghen said.

"I've known them such a long time and they helped me through the game."

With fifth-placed Manchester United 12 points behind, Tottenham can take a step closer towards securing their Champions League place for next season when they travel to face Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium on Monday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)