Soccer-Middlesbrough sign Algeria midfielder Guedioura
Feb 1 Middlesbrough have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura from fellow Premier League side Watford on a 2-1/2 year deal for an undisclosed fee, the North East club said on Tuesday.
TOTTENHAM 1 LIVERPOOL 1
Aug 27 (Reuters)- Danny Rose scored a second-half equaliser to cancel out James Milner's penalty as Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to draw 1-1 with Liverpool at White Hart Lane on Saturday.
Erik Lamela nodded Eric Dier's cross into the path of Rose in the 72nd minute and the England left back controlled the ball and slammed it past Simon Mignolet to extend Spurs' unbeaten start to the season.
Milner beat Michel Vorm from the spot in the 43rd minute after Erik Lamela had tripped Roberto Firmino in the box, as Spurs struggled to deal with Liverpool's attacking firepower.
Stand-in goalkeeper Vorm made an excellent save to deny Philippe Coutinho from close range and was twice called out of his area to tackle the outstanding Sadio Mane as the visitors created chance after chance during the first half. (Reporting by Ed Dove, Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Jan 31 Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
Jan 31 The prospect of another doomed Arsenal title challenge reared its head at a disgruntled Emirates Stadium on Tuesday as Arsene Wenger could only look on gloomily from the stands while his team succumbed to a potentially calamitous defeat by Watford.