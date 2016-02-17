LONDON Feb 17 Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris has a shoulder injury and is set to miss Thursday's Europa League tie at Fiorentina and possibly Sunday's FA Cup game with Crystal Palace, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Wednesday.

The France international suffered a slight knock to his shoulder near the end of Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win at Manchester City that kept Spurs in second place.

"Bad news -- in the last action against Manchester City, Hugo got a knock on his shoulder and is out for tomorrow (Thursday) and maybe out for Sunday," Pochettino told Spurs TV.

Spurs visit Italian side Fiorentina in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash before hosting Palace in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend.

"We'll see next week if he's available to play the second leg against Fiorentina," Pochettino added referring to the return game on Feb. 25 at White Hart Lane.

Lloris has been in excellent form this season as Tottenham chase a domestic league and FA Cup double and Europa league success. Dutch reserve keeper Michel Vorm is set to deputise.