Soccer-No one will beat Rooney's United record, says Ferguson
LONDON, Jan 24 Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes no one will ever beat Wayne Rooney's record of 250 goals for the club.
Dec 22 Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2022, the Premier League team said on Thursday.
The 29-year-old France international has made 189 appearances for Spurs since joining from Olympique Lyonnais in 2012.
LONDON, Jan 24 Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 24 Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.