LONDON, April 10 Tottenham Hotspur stayed on course to finish above north London rivals Arsenal for the first time in 20 years with a 3-0 demolition of Manchester United on Sunday but their eyes are still fixed on a greater prize.

Just when it seemed Leicester had reduced the season to a one-horse title race by moving 10 points clear with a 2-0 win at Sunderland, second-placed Tottenham responded to the pressure with a commanding performance against United.

Their first home win over United since 2001, courtesy of three goals in six minutes from Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld and Erik Lamela, had fans chanting "Leicester City, we're coming for you" around a joyous White Hart Lane.

With a seven-point deficit to make up in five remaining games, the odds are stacked heavily on neutrals' favourites Leicester, but there was a mood of defiance from Tottenham's players and manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"We knew there was a lot of ground to make up but I think we were at our best in the second half," midfielder Eric Dier said. "We'll try to get five wins between now and the end of the season and see what happens.

"We will keep on fighting until the end. That's what everyone expects but credit to Leicester."

With a six-point advantage over third-placed Arsenal and 12 points separating them and fifth-placed United, a second Champions League campaign looks almost certain now for Spurs who qualified once before in 2010-11 and reached the last eight.

That would represent a significant achievement for Pochettino in his second season at the club.

However, he believes Tottenham can still reel in Leicester and claim a first title since 1961.

"I feel very proud of my players," Pochettino, who missed his side's third goal because he was in the toilet, told reporters. "It was important that we showed character, personality and maturity.

"Today we moved one step forward because we played with pressure to reduce the gap. We fully deserved the result.

"I think we sent a message today that we are there and waiting. We will stay fighting in case they fail. It's true that seven points is a difficult gap to reduce but the performance like today shows that this team believes.

"It's important we continue to show this mentality." (Editing by Clare Fallon)