Aug 31 Tottenham Hotspur and Olympique de Marseille traded players on Wednesday, with midfielder Georges-Kevin Nkoudou moving to the Premier League club on a five-year deal and Clinton N'Jie joining the Ligue 1 side on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old Nkoudou, a France youth international capped to under-21 level, scored five goals in 28 league games last season as Marseille finished 13th.

"#NkoudouSigns but I'm 40 years old now so I'm not sure to be as quick as I used to be," Nkoudou joked on his Twitter account after the protracted negotiations between the clubs finally ended on transfer deadline day.

Cameroon international N'Jie, 23, joined Spurs from Olympique Lyonnais in August last year but suffered with injury and featured only eight times in the league last season.

Tottenham, who have five points from three games, next visit bottom club Stoke City on Sept. 10.