Oct 24 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been charged with violent conduct over an incident involving Bournemouth's Harry Arter, the Football Association said on Monday.

The 27-year-old, who came on as a substitute in Tottenham's 0-0 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday, appeared to elbow Arter in the face in the second half but escaped punishment. The incident was not seen by the match officials, but caught on video.

The France international faces a three-match ban and has until 1700 GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge.

"Off the ball incidents which are not seen at the time by the match officials are referred to a panel of three former elite match officials," the FA said in a statement (www.thefa.com).

"Each panel member will review the video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it a sending-off offence.

For retrospective action to be taken, and an FA charge to follow, the decision of the panel must be unanimous."

Tottenham next face Liverpool in the League Cup on Tuesday, before hosting champions Leicester City on Saturday. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)