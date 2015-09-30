LONDON, Sept 30 Tottenham Hotspur's South Korea midfielder Son Heung-Min's fine start to his career with the London side has been halted by a foot injury, the club announced on Wednesday.

Scoring three times in his first three games made Son an instant hit with supporters but he now seems certain to miss at least the next Premier League game at Swansea City on Sunday as well as Thursday's Europa League tie in Monaco.

"Son sustained a foot injury in a challenge during Saturday's win v Man City and has spent the past few days being reviewed," Tottenham's official twitter feed reported.

"Our medical staff will monitor Son's progress during his rehabilitation in order to determine when he will be fit to return to training."

The 23-year-old was signed in the last transfer window from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported 20.7 million pounds ($31.40 million).

