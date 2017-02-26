* Tottenham beat Stoke City 4-0 with a hat-trick by Harry Kane

* He put them ahead early on with his 100th club career goal

* Kane soon added another, this time with his left foot

* His third in the space of 23 minutes came via a deflection

* Kane then set up Dele Alli for the fourth goal before halftime

* Spurs at home to Everton next; Stoke host Middlesbrough

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 4 STOKE CITY 0

LONDON, Feb 26 England striker Harry Kane scored a first-half hat-trick in 23 minutes as Tottenham Hotspur overwhelmed Stoke City 4-0 on Sunday.

Tottenham's victory put them above Manchester City into second place in the Premier League, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Kane put the home team ahead in the 14th minute with his 100th goal in club football, 84 of them for Spurs.

He added another 18 minutes later, volleying in from a corner and completed his third treble in six weeks with a deflected shot.

Dele Alli made it 4-0 before halftime from Kane's cross. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Toby Davis)