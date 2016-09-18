* Tottenham stay unbeaten and move to third in the table

Sept 18 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane pounced on a comical piece of defending to break Sunderland's resistance and secure a deserved 1-0 win that lifted the London side to third in the Premier League standings.

The one sour note for unbeaten Spurs was a late ankle injury for Kane, who was wheeled off on a stretcher having scored the winner in the 59th minute after Papy Djilobodji completely missed the ball as he tried to clear.

Only an inspired performance by Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford kept the hosts at bay as Tottenham managed 19 first-half goal attempts before the break, including one from Son Heung-min that hit the post.

In the second half, Son hit the side netting and rolled another effort across the goal before Kane struck, pouncing on a Dele Alli knockdown after Djilobodji's mistake.

Spurs continued to press with Eric Lamela twice going close and Vincent Janssen blazing over in added time. Sunderland finished with 10 men after Adnan Januzaj was sent off for a foot-up challenge on Ben Davies, having already been booked.

