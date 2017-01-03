Jan 3 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has a plan to halt Chelsea's winning run during their Premier League clash on Wednesday, defender Jan Vertonghen has said.

Since switching to a 3-4-3 system after suffering consecutive defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal in September, Antonio Conte's Chelsea have gone on a record-equalling run of 13 consecutive wins.

Pochettino is set to become the first manager to have a second crack at Chelsea's winning run.

"The gaffer spends a lot of time analysing them. He prepares for the game and the way we should play and in what shape," Vertonghen told British media.

"We see some videos and all these tactical things - but that's our secret. I think the gaffer has a plan."

Vertonghen believes the improved depth in squad has allowed the manager to name competitive starting lineups even when key players like Harry Kane and Toby Alderweireld were sidelined with injuries earlier this season.

"With the new signings that came in I think we have a very strong squad. It's the strongest since I've been here," he said.

"We can play different systems. Harry Kane has been out. Toby (Alderweireld) has been out, it's a lot of important players we've missed. But the guys that have played for them have done brilliantly."

Spurs, who are unbeaten at White Hart Lane in their nine league games this season, are currently sitting fifth in the table and trail leaders Chelsea by 10 points. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)