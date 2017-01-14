* Tottenham earned a convincing 4-0 win over toothless West Brom

* Spurs maintained their title push to move second

* New father Kane scored a hat-trick in 12, 77 and 82 minutes

* Kane took his total to 15 for the season in all competitions

* McAuley deflected a 26th minute Eriksen shot into his own net

* It was Spurs' seventh straight win in all competitions

* Spurs visit Manchester City next, Albion host Sunderland

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 4 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters)- Tottenham Hotspur strengthened their push for the Premier League title with a 4-0 stroll over West Bromwich Albion on a special Saturday for their hat-trick hero Harry Kane.

Kane, who became a father for the first time last Sunday, celebrated with a treble -- and it could have been more -- as Spurs coasted to a surprisingly easy win, their seventh straight victory in all competitions, to move into second in the table.

Kane's crisply-finished goal after 12 minutes was the prelude to total Spurs domination and he came close to adding to his tally several times in the first half, with the excellent Ben Foster tipping one shot against the post.

Gareth McAuley, on an ill-fated 200th West Brom appearance, inadvertently deflected Christian Eriksen's 26th minute shot past Foster and Kane struck with two sharp volleys in the last 15 minutes, the hat-trick goal coming from a lovely Dele Alli assist, to take his season's tally to 15 in all competitions. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)