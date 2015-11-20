LONDON Nov 20 Winger Andros Townsend is back in Tottenham Hotspur's squad after being dropped for the last two games for disciplinary reasons, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

The England international was involved in an altercation with one of the club's fitness coaches after the home win over Aston Villa earlier this month but is now under consideration for Sunday's London derby at home to West Ham United.

"Andros started training with the group again on Tuesday," Pochettino told a news conference. "It was a problem for which he has apologised. He is still young, needs to improve.

"For me, forget the past. We need to give him the possibility to be part of the team."

Spurs have not lost a league game since the opening day of the season and are in fifth place, level on 21 points with West Ham, who are sixth, and five behind leaders Manchester City.

In an eventful derby last time they met in February, Tottenham came from 2-0 down to grab a share of the spoils by scoring twice in the last 10 minutes.

Argentine winger Erik Lamela is suspended and midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, who has not appeared for Spurs since August, hurt an ankle playing for Algeria in the international break.

Their Belgium forward Nacer Chadli is also out with an ankle problem, but Son Heung-min is available after scoring twice for South Korea in midweek. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)