Soccer-Scotland's Snodgrass pleased with squad shake-up
March 16 Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has backed manager Gordon Strachan's decision to shake up the squad ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on March 26.
LONDON Dec 10 Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor has returned home to Togo for personal reasons, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 30-year-old former Arsenal and Manchester City player has been given permission to take time off, Spurs said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com)
"This is a private matter and so we will not be providing any further comment," the club added.
Adebayor has made 12 appearances for Tottenham this season and has not played since the November international break when Togo failed to qualify for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.
Spurs visit Turkish side Besiktas in the Europa League on Thursday, needing at least a point to top their group having already sealed a place in the round of 32. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)
March 16 Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has backed manager Gordon Strachan's decision to shake up the squad ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on March 26.
March 16 Sevilla midfielder Samir Nasri has accused Jamie Vardy of cheating after the Frenchman was sent off for squaring up to the Leicester forward and bumping foreheads in their Champions League clash on Tuesday.
March 16 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has questioned whether the Premier League club shares his ambition to challenge for major honours and says he wants to be "remembered by winning trophies", not just for scoring goals.