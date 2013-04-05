LONDON, April 5 Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is expected to return to training in two weeks after injuring his ankle in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg at home to Basel, the club said on Friday.

Bale rolled his ankle late in the 2-2 draw and a scan has shown the Wales international could return as early as April 21 to face second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.

"The results of these scans have indicated that all three players are expected to return to training within two weeks," read a statement on Tottenham's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

The other players are William Gallas and Aaron Lennon, who were also injured against the Swiss club.

Bale, 23, has been in a rich vein of form scoring 22 goals in all competitions this season. He will miss third-placed Tottenham's home clash with sixth-placed Everton on Sunday and the second leg in Basel next Thursday. (Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Mark Meadows)