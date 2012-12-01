LONDON Dec 1 Tottenham Hotspur's Wales winger Gareth Bale could be sidelined for up to two weeks with a hamstring injury, manager Andre-Villas Boas said on Saturday.

Bale was injured during the 3-0 Premier League win at Fulham that moved Spurs up to fourth place. He limped off after falling awkwardly following a shot at goal in the second half.

Spurs also lost defender Michael Dawson with a hamstring strain, though he could be fit for Saturday's trip to Everton.

"One (Bale) looks more serious than the other but nothing too major," Villas-Boas told Sky Sports. "Both players will come in for treatment very soon.

"When there is a muscle (injury) you have to take into account one or two weeks. We will try to restrict that as much as we can."

