LONDON, Sept 9 Former England captain David
Beckham would be welcomed back at Tottenham Hotspur with "open
arms" and could this time be registered as a player, the Premier
League club's manager Harry Redknapp said on Friday.
Beckham, 36, trained with Spurs earlier this year during the
Major League Soccer close season although plans to register him
as a player failed to materialise.
Beckham, whose five-year contract with Los Angeles Galaxy
ends in November, continues to be linked with a return to the
Premier League and has made no secret of wanting to play for
Great Britain as an over-age player in next year's London
Olympics.
Redknapp, speaking before Spurs' match at Wolverhampton
Wanderers on Saturday, told reporters: "He came and trained with
us and he has been fantastic around the place, not only as a guy
but also as a player. He is a great player still.
"I found him to be an absolute top class professional and
the type of player you would love to have around the young
players who could look up to him as a great role model."
Redknapp added he had not discussed the move with his
chairman yet but said: "I don't think you would ever say 'no' to
David Beckham, he would bring a lot to any football club."
Earlier he told The Sun: "He's definitely still good enough
to play in the Premier League.
"He is worth his weight in gold. His game was never about
pace so whether he's quick or not isn't an issue.
"David's unique quality is his use of the ball and his
ability to pick out a player with a pinpoint pass. He is
unbelievable and still an exceptional talent.
"He wouldn't be able to play until the January transfer
window opens, though, because we've already lodged our 25
players with the Premier League. But he'd be a great one to have
around the club again."
Queens Park Rangers have also been linked with a bid for
Beckham, but Redknapp said: "I'd welcome him with open arms."
Spurs, who have lost their opening two league matches to
Manchester United and Manchester City, are set to give debut
starts at Wolves to striker Emmanuel Adebayor and midfielder
Scott Parker after they joined the club last month.
