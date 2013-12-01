LONDON Dec 1 Tottenham Hotspur manager Andre Villas-Boas launched an attack on members of the media at a frosty news conference following his side's 2-2 home Premier League draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

The Portuguese former Chelsea coach has been in the spotlight all week after last Sunday's 6-0 humiliation at Manchester City and was clearly still riled as the fall-out from that dismal defeat lingered on.

"I think it's clear I don't think (I have been given enough respect)," Villas-Boas, who joined Spurs after being sacked in his first season at Chelsea, told reporters.

"People insult by integrity, my human values, my professionalism and one of these people is sitting here.

"It insults the success I have achieved at the clubs. I don't think it's fair a lack. It's a lack of respect and an attack on a person's integrity."

"I know it comes with the 6-0 thrashing but the more important thing is the team and the team responded with a good performance today."

Villas-Boas then became involved in a discussion with the reporter in question.

"You always chase people and attack people and you don't attack them from the front you attack from sitting down with the things you write. You attack integrity and competence when you don't even know that person.

"Only when I give you the chance (to meet me) can you reach conclusions like you did."

In bizarre post-match scenes, Villas-Boas added that he had included himself when he said after the 6-0 defeat at City "we should be ashamed of ourselves."

"We, includes myself," he snapped. "I never had any intention to separate myself from it."

Villas-Boas's remarks overshadowed a vibrant display by his Spurs side who twice led with goals from Kyle Walker and Sandro but had to settle for a point against the champions who were rescued by Wayne Rooney's double.

"The unity is there and the organisation is there," added Villas-Boas, who was named as the bookmakers' favourite to be the next top flight manager to lose his job this week.

"We need to find the efficiency on our finishing situations and I think when that happens we will bounce back."

Tottenham, who have now failed to beat United in 13 home games, would have probably enjoyed a morale-boosting victory over the champions but for Walker's howler and another error of judgement from French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

He raced out to meet Danny Welbeck and was adjudged to have clipped the striker who was going away from goal.

"It's difficult because Hugo doesn't raise his hands and the bal is going to the side," Villas-Boas, whose side remain ninth, 10 points behind leaders Arsenal but only three off the top four, said.

"We have seen a couple of players who have stuck out a leg to make contact (with a keeper). I don't think the referee was in a great position to see it, he was too far away." (Editing by Ed Osmond)