Aug 30 Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign Romania centre back Vlad Chiriches from Steaua Bucharest, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 23-year-old, who has 19 caps, helped Steaua win the Romanian league last season.

Spurs announced the agreement on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) without disclosing financial details but British media have reported the transfer fee to be about 8.5 million pounds ($13.17 million).

Tottenham have been busy strengthening their squad with the likes of striker Roberto Soldado and midfielder Paulinho in a transfer window dominated by Real Madrid's bid to sign the north London club's Wales forward Gareth Bale for a world record fee.

Chiriches will provide defensive cover after the departures of Frenchman William Gallas and Steven Caulker.

($1 = 0.6455 British pounds) (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Tom Bartlett)