LONDON Nov 29 England striker Jermain Defoe will not join former boss Harry Redknapp at Queens Park Rangers and wants to finish his career with Tottenham Hotspur, he said on Thursday.

Redknapp, axed by Spurs in June, was appointed QPR manager in place of Mark Hughes last week but Defoe said he would not be tempted by a move across London to join a side who are bottom of the Premier League and without a win.

"That's not going to happen. I'm not leaving Tottenham, I love the club and to score goals at a big club like this is fantastic," Defoe told Sky Sports News.

"If the opportunity comes to leave the club it won't be happening. I don't want to leave, I'm a Spurs player - and I'm happy.

"I'd like to finish my career at Tottenham. I want to achieve something special here - it's a great time to be at the club."

Defoe has hit 10 goals in all competitions this season and backed Portuguese manager Andre Villas-Boas, who spent nine months in charge of Chelsea before being sacked in March, to win over wavering fans at White Hart Lane.

Spurs have mixed good with bad in the league so far, securing a stunning victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford but losing at home to Wigan Athletic and being booed off.

Thrashed 5-2 by bitter rivals Arsenal earlier this month, Spurs made it two wins on the trot when they beat Liverpool 2-1 at home on Wednesday to move up to fifth place.

"It's difficult for any manager - when you come in you've got different ideas," said Defoe.

"It wasn't the best at Chelsea but that happens. It's part of life and being a manager but he's a fantastic manager and been fantastic for me.

"There's always a different approach each game and he's such a nice guy. All the lads want to fight and win for him. I'm just enjoying the journey and I'm sure he is as well," added Defoe. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Tony Jimenez)