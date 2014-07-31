London, July 31 Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign English defender Eric Dier from Portuguese side Sporting, subject to the 20-year-old passing a medical, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The versatile England Under-21 international is expected to cost about four million pounds ($6.75 million), said British media reports.

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with Sporting Lisbon for the transfer of Eric Dier, subject to the player passing a medical," the Premier League club said on their official website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

After moving to Portugal as a 10-year-old, Dier, who had a loan spell at Everton in 2011, joined Sporting and made 30 appearances for the Lisbon club.

He will become new Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino's third singing following the arrival of Wales defender Ben Davies and Netherlands goalkeeper Michel Vorm, both from Swansea City.

($1 = 0.5923 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Ken Ferris)