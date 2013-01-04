LONDON Jan 4 Germany Under-21 captain Lewis Holtby will join Tottenham Hotspur from Bundesliga club Schalke in July, the Premier League side said on Friday.

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with Germany Under-21 captain Lewis Holtby to join the club in July from Bundesliga side Schalke, subject to a medical," Tottenham said in a statement on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

Holtby, who will be out of contract at the end of the current season, began his professional career with Alemannia Aachen before securing a move to Schalke in 2009.

The 22-year-old creative midfielder has made 75 appearances for the Gelsenkirchen-based club in all competitions and scored 11 goals. He has three senior caps for Germany. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)