CHIGWELL, England Dec 9 Tottenham Hotspur
manager Harry Redknapp has warned the club's Premier League
title rivals that none of his top players will be sold in the
January transfer window, including Luka Modric.
"We won't be selling any of our best players. No one is for
sale here," Redknapp told a news conference at the club's
training ground on Friday.
"There is going to be no one leaving here in January that I
want to keep, that's for sure. If we do anything we will add to
the squad, we won't be weakening the squad at all. That's the
message from both myself and the chairman (Daniel Levy).
"If one or two positions open up where fringe players want
to go then we will look at that but we are not going to sell our
best players or anyone we want to keep."
Tottenham fought off at least three bids from Chelsea for
Croatia midfielder Modric in the last transfer window -- with
their London rivals having offered up to 40 million pounds
according to media reports -- despite the 26-year-old playmaker
saying he wanted to leave White Hart Lane.
Modric has been a key factor in Tottenham's impressive form
since they lost their opening two matches to Manchester United
and Manchester City -- a run which has seen them win 10 and draw
one of their next 11 matches.
They are just two points behind second-placed United with a
game in hand and if they do not lose at Stoke City on Sunday
they will set a club record of 12 games unbreaten in the Premier
League.
