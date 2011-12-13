LONDON Dec 13 Harry Redknapp is not
considering "at the present time" replacing Fabio Capello as
England manager, his Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said
on Tuesday.
The 64-year-old has transformed Spurs' fortunes in just over
three years at the club and been tipped as favourite to follow
Capello when the Italian leaves the post at the end of next
year's European Championship in Poland and Ukraine.
Levy also told shareholders at an Annual General Meeting
that Tottenham should never have got involved in bidding to take
over the Olympic Stadium after next year's London Games, hinting
they were used as a "stalking horse" for West Ham United's
successful bid.
He said Redknapp -- who has said it would be difficult for
any Englishman to turn down the national job -- was totally
committed to the club, although his words left queries about the
manager's options next year.
"Harry has 18 months left on his contract. We have had a
conversation and as far as Harry is concerned he is very happy
here and that he doesn't particularly want to consider England
at the present time," said Levy.
"We will worry about that situation if it arises in the
summer."
When Redknapp joined Spurs in October 2008, they were bottom
of the Premier League. Under his guidance they qualified for the
Champions League, reaching the quarter-finals last season, and
are currently in the chase for their first League title since
1961.
The former West Ham United, Portsmouth and Southampton
manager has recently undergone some minor heart surgery, while
he has a court appearance scheduled for next month regarding tax
matters.
Levy implied Spurs were duped into bidding to take over the
Olympic Stadium after the Games next year.
Tottenham are now forging ahead with plans to build a new
66,000-seater stadium close to White Hart Lane, although funding
remains an issue.
Levy told shareholders: "We were certainly encouraged to bid
for the stadium, but knowing what we now know in terms of the
government's requirement to retain the (running) track, if we'd
known that at the beginning we would not have bid."
He said the club had delisted its shares from the stock
market to go private as the move gave the club more flexibility
to raise the finance they need to develop their stadium.
"Failure is not an option," he added.
