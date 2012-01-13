LONDON Jan 13 Tottenham Hotspur have
become the talk of the English title race this week after moving
level with second-placed Manchester United and within three
points of leaders Manchester City but manager Harry Redknapp is
keeping his feet firmly on the ground.
"We are not getting carried away," he told a news conference
ahead of the visit of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. "I am
certainly not anyway. As I said at the start of the year, we are
looking to try and get back in the Champions League this year.
"It is going to be difficult because the top six are all
good sides. They have all improved and it is going to be very
tight. I still see it being that way. But we are in a good
position at the moment."
A win over Wolves - which would be their ninth in their last
10 home league games since they lost 5-1 to City in the second
game of the season - would put Tottenham level with Roberto
Mancini's pacesetters who visit Wigan Athletic on Monday.
Spurs are the form team having won 14 of their last 18
Premier League outings after thrashings by United, who beat them
3-0 at Old Trafford, and City in their first two league games of
the season but Redknapp is cautious about their title chances.
"It is going to be difficult, very difficult. We are
certainly not the favourites. To finish above Manchester United
will be in our wildest dreams. I never thought I'd be thinking
about that. It is going to be difficult, let's see how it goes."
BIG SIGNINGS
Redknapp also ruled out bringing any marquee signings to the
club in the January transfer window because of the cost.
"We can't quite buy those players," he said. "We are not in
a position to go and pay 40 million pounds ($60 million) and
200,000 pounds a week (wages).
"The chairman (Daniel Levy) doesn't run the club this way
and quite rightly so. We get 36,000 people (in the ground), we
sell out every week (but) we are not in a position to do that.
"That is where we are, and I am very fortunate. A lot more
fortunate than most of the managers in the league.
"There are lads who are working with shoestring budgets and
doing the best that they can. I am one of the fortunate ones
really, just short of having the kind of money the top three of
four have.
"They have got more spending power than we have, there is an
awful lot below who don't have anywhere near like the spending
power we have."
While a big-name signing may not be on the horizon, Redknapp
is also reluctant to let anyone go despite the likes of South
Africa international Steven Pienaar being the subject of a bid
from Queens Park Rangers according to British media.
"I wouldn't want to let him (Pienaar) go. He is a good
player," he said. "Really, I don't have any need to weaken the
squad.
"I would rather have a good squad around me for these last
18 games (of the Premier league season), rather than letting one
or two go who could play a part for me because you never know
when you can run into injuries."
($1 = 0.6542 British pounds)
(Writing by Ken Ferris. Editing by Patrick Johnston; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)