LONDON, July 3 Andre Villas-Boas has been named
manager of Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club said on
Tuesday.
The Portuguese replaced Harry Redknapp, who was dismissed in
June after nearly four years in charge at White Hart Lane.
Tottenham finished fourth in the league last season under
Redknapp but failed to qualify for the Champions League
following Chelsea's victory over Bayern Munich in the final.
Villas-Boas, 34, spent only nine months in charge of Chelsea
before being sacked by Russian owner Roman Abramovich in March
following a series of poor results and reports of dressing-room
unrest.
Roberto Di Matteo took over at Chelsea in a caretaker
capacity and led the club to victory in the Champions League and
FA Cup.
Villas-Boas was appointed at Stamford Bridge in June 2011 on
a three-year deal and Chelsea had to pay Porto 13.3 million
pounds ($20.9 million) to trigger an escape clause in his
contract with the Portuguese club, whom he led to the Europa
League title and domestic double.
($1 = 0.6374 British pounds)
