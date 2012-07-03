(Adds background)

LONDON, July 3 Andre Villas-Boas has been named manager of Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The Portuguese replaced Harry Redknapp, who was dismissed in June after nearly four years in charge at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham finished fourth in the league last season under Redknapp but failed to qualify for the Champions League following Chelsea's victory over Bayern Munich in the final.

Villas-Boas, 34, spent only nine months in charge of Chelsea before being sacked by Russian owner Roman Abramovich in March following a series of poor results and reports of dressing-room unrest.

Roberto Di Matteo took over at Chelsea in a caretaker capacity and led the club to victory in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Villas-Boas was appointed at Stamford Bridge in June 2011 on a three-year deal and Chelsea had to pay Porto 13.3 million pounds ($20.9 million) to trigger an escape clause in his contract with the Portuguese club, whom he led to the Europa League title and domestic double.

($1 = 0.6374 British pounds) (Editing by Ed Osmond)