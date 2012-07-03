* Portuguese signs three-year deal
* Spurs are a great club, says Villas-Boas
LONDON, July 3 Andre Villas-Boas has signed a
three-year contract as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier
League club said on Tuesday.
The Portuguese replaces Harry Redknapp who was dismissed in
June after nearly four years in charge at White Hart Lane.
"Tottenham Hotspur are a great club with a strong tradition
and fantastic support, both at home and throughout the world. I
feel privileged to become coach," Villas-Boas told the Spurs
website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
"This is one of the most exciting coaching positions in the
Premier League. I have had several discussions with the chairman
(Daniel Levy) and the board and I share their vision for the
future progress of the club.
"This is a squad any coach would love to work with and
together I believe we can bring success in the seasons ahead,"
the Portuguese added.
Tottenham finished fourth in the league last season under
Redknapp but failed to qualify for the Champions League
following Chelsea's victory over Bayern Munich in the final.
Villas-Boas, 34, spent only nine months in charge of Chelsea
before being sacked by Russian owner Roman Abramovich in March
following a series of poor results and media reports of
dressing-room unrest.
Roberto Di Matteo took over at Chelsea in a caretaker
capacity and led the club to victory in the Champions League and
FA Cup.
Villas-Boas was appointed at Stamford Bridge in June 2011 on
a three-year deal and Chelsea had to pay Porto 13.3 million
pounds ($20.9 million) to trigger an escape clause in his
contract with a team he led to the Europa League title and
domestic double.
"We are constantly looking to move the club forward," said
Spurs chairman Levy.
"It is important we now look to develop the potential within
the squads at all levels while strengthening the first team in
the summer in key positions with players who will become part of
the future success of the club."
Villas-Boas brings with him two members of his backroom
staff - first team fitness coach Jose Mario Rocha and Daniel
Sousa, head of opposition scouting.
($1 = 0.6374 British pounds)
