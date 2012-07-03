(Writes through, adds byline)
* Portuguese signs three-year contract
* Spurs are great club, says Villas-Boas
By Tom Bartlett
LONDON, July 3 Andre Villas-Boas was given a
chance to make amends for his first failed effort in English
football management after being named coach of Tottenham Hotspur
on Tuesday.
The job represents a golden opportunity for Villas-Boas. A
year ago he took over at London rivals Chelsea on a three-year
deal but he struggled at Stamford Bridge and left under a cloud
nine months later amid media reports of dressing-room unrest.
"Tottenham Hotspur are a great club with a strong tradition
and fantastic support, both at home and throughout the world. I
feel privileged to become coach," the 34-year-old told the Spurs
website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
"This is one of the most exciting coaching positions in the
Premier League. I have had several discussions with the chairman
(Daniel Levy) and the board and I share their vision for the
future progress of the club.
"This is a squad any coach would love to work with and
together I believe we can bring success in the seasons ahead,"
the Portuguese added after replacing Harry Redknapp who was
sacked last month after four years at the helm.
Hopes were initially high for Villas-Boas at Stamford Bridge
after he guided Porto to Europa League glory and a Portuguese
domestic double the previous season.
However, he was sacked in March after the 2009-10 Premier
League champions suffered a string of poor results.
His number two Roberto Di Matteo took over in a caretaker
capacity and sparked a remarkable turnaround in fortunes that
led to Chelsea winning the Champions League and FA Cup.
Tottenham removed the popular Redknapp after finishing
fourth in the league but failing to qualify for Europe's top
competition thanks to Chelsea's victory over Bayern Munich in
the Champions League final.
It was a frustrating season for Spurs who, at the halfway
stage in the league, had mounted a credible title challenge.
OUTSTANDING REPUTATION
Redknapp's dismissal has cleared the way for Villas-Boas to
return to the spotlight and while his appointment will be met
with scepticism elsewhere in London, his past triumphs cannot be
overlooked.
"He has an outstanding reputation for his technical
knowledge of the game and for creating well-organised teams
capable of playing football in an attractive and attacking
style," said Levy.
"Andre shares our long-term ambitions and ethos of
developing players and nurturing young talent."
Redknapp was an old-school man-manager type and Levy now
seems to want to create an image of Spurs as a modern,
high-flying, big-spending football club.
"We are constantly looking to move the club forward," he
said on Tuesday.
"It is important we now look to develop potential within the
squads at all levels while strengthening the first team in the
summer in key positions with players who will become part of the
future success of the club."
Villas-Boas brings with him two members of his backroom
staff - fitness coach Jose Mario Rocha and Daniel Sousa, head of
opposition scouting.
Second chances for rookie coaches are uncommon in top flight
football, particularly in what is one of the toughest domestic
leagues in the world.
The pressure will be on Villas-Boas from day one but the
Spurs fans are likely to be wearing permanent smiles if he can
reproduce the same kind of success he enjoyed at Porto.
The Londoners start the new league season at Newcastle
United on Aug. 18.