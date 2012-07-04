LONDON, July 4 Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson has moved to Tottenham Hotspur from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old becomes the north London team's first signing since they announced the appointment of Andre Villas-Boas as manager on Tuesday.

"We are delighted to announce that we have completed the transfer of Gylfi Sigurdsson from Hoffenheim," said a statement on Tottenham's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

Sigurdsson spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea City, where he scored seven goals in 19 appearances, including one against Spurs at White Hart Lane. (Editing by Ken Ferris)