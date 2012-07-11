LONDON, July 11 Tottenham Hotspur have named
their former Germany midfielder Steffen Freund as assistant head
coach under new manager Andre-Villas Boas, the Premier League
club announced on Wednesday.
The 42-year-old played 120 games for Tottenham, having
joined the club in 1998 from Borussia Dortmund, and won the
League Cup in 1999 during his five years at White Hart Lane.
Freund, part of Germany's triumphant Euro 96 squad, has
coached his country's youth teams up to Under-20 level and was
Nigeria's acting assistant coach under compatriot Berti Vogts.
The German will work alongside Tottenham's fitness coach
Jose Mario Rocha, head of opposition scouting Daniel Sousa,
first team coach Luis Martins and goalkeeping coach Tony Parks.
Former Porto and Chelsea manager Villas-Boas has reshaped
the coaching staff since being appointed on July 3 to replace
Harry Redknapp who was sacked after four years at Spurs.
