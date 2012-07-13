Soccer-English League Cup final fixture
LONDON, July 13 Emmanuel Adebayor, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, will move to the London club permanently after Spurs and Manchester City agreed a deal for the striker, British media reported on Friday.
The 28-year-old Togo international enjoyed a successful season at White Hart Lane, scoring 17 Premier League goals as Spurs finished fourth in the table.
Spurs new boss Andre Villas-Boas has welcomed the move which follows the signings of Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson from Hoffenheim and Jan Vertonghen, the Belgium international from Ajax Amsterdam.
Subject to personal terms being finalised, the deal is expected to be concluded over the weekend. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
