LONDON May 10 Fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur can keep their Champions League hopes alive if they play as well against Stoke this weekend as they did at Chelsea, striker Emmanuel Adebayor said on Friday.

Adebayor produced his best performance for months as Spurs came from behind to draw 2-2 at Stamford Bridge in midweek with the Togo international scoring from a superb 25-metre shot after a run from his own half.

"It will be tough at Stoke, it's always tough, but if we play like we did at Chelsea, we can win," Adebayor told the Tottenham website (tottenhamhotspur.com)

"We have two games left and they will be like two cup finals for us. We have to keep going, keep fighting and those games are critical now, we have to win those matches."

Manchester United and Manchester City are already assured of Champions League places, leaving Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs battling for the two remaining spots.

With two matches to play, Chelsea have 69 points, Arsenal have 67 and Spurs 66.

Tottenham face mid-table Stoke on Sunday (1230MT kickoff) and their final match is at home to Sunderland on May 19.

"The Premier League is unpredictable we all know that, and all we can do is our job and hope for someone to slip up," Spurs manager Andre Villas-Boas said.

"We are not giving up and we still believe we can do it."

Villas-Boas was positive influential midfielder Mousa Dembele, who missed the match at Chelsea with a hamstring injury would be fit to face Stoke.

"Mousa will train tomorrow with the team and we expect him to come back fully fit and be ready for selection," he said.

Winger Aaron Lennon, who came off against Chelsea to rest a sore hamstring, should also be fit. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Edting by Alison Wildey)