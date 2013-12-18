LONDON Dec 18 Tottenham Hotspur caretaker manager Tim Sherwood said he was in the dark about his future as the sense of crisis at the north London club intensified following their 2-1 home League Cup defeat by West Ham United on Wednesday.

Tottenham, who sacked manager Andre Villas-Boas on Monday following a humiliating 5-0 home Premier League loss to Liverpool, are yet to meet with Sherwood to discuss his on-going role.

"I don't know if I'll be Spurs manager - I haven't spoken to the chairman," he told the BBC.

"We have to have a chat and see. It has to fit me and the club. The club have to make the right appointment - as you can imagine the list is as long as your arm...

"There are a lot of big names in the frame. It depends who the chairman thinks is the right one."

It is the season of goodwill, but charity was in short supply as West Ham United fans chanted "you're getting sacked in the morning" at Sherwood as the final whistle sounded at White Hart Lane.

"It is new for me. I have enjoyed it," Sherwood said.

"It is a new voice for the players. I am trying to get the best out of them, it is difficult o get the message across of how I want to play in a few days.

"On Monday I was going to take the development team training at 10:20, I then had to change my plans to take the first team."

Despite being five points off the top four in the Premier League, there is a sense of despondency circling the club with fans fearful that their season is on the brink of going up in smoke.

The optimism with which they began the campaign after spending more than 100 million pounds ($163.9 million) on players, has long since disappeared and Villas-Boas's dismissal came after several disappointing performances.

It was Tottenham's second home defeat by West Ham this season after they lost 3-0 in the league and a 6-0 reverse at Manchester City rang alarm bells that all was not right in the camp.

Fans have become frustrated with the team's failure to score goals or convert possession into goal-scoring chances and West Ham manager Sam Allardyce suggested Spurs have a soft underbelly.

"We saw the shaken nerve ends of Tottenham when we scored," he said. "We then went for the jugular. Our substitutes, who came on with fresh legs, exploited the spaces."

($1 = 0.6101 British pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)