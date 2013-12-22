LONDON Dec 22 Glenn Hoddle wants another crack at managing boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur despite being sacked by the north London side 10 years ago.

Spurs, who have bookmakers' favourite Tim Sherwood in caretaker charge, are looking for a new boss after dismissing Andre Villas-Boas last week following a 5-0 home mauling by Liverpool.

"I supported Tottenham at eight years of age, I went there aged 12, left when I was 28, went back to manage - it's in my blood and my bones. Yes, I would want to go back," former England manager Hoddle told Britain's Sky Sports TV on Sunday.

"Even if they felt they wanted me to go to the end of the season and wanted something else long term, I would be prepared to do that for the sake of the football club."

Hoddle was one of Spurs' greatest ever players but his two years as manager ended in Sept. 2003 after picking up four points from their opening six league games.

The 56-year-old has been out of management since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2006 but remains popular with Spurs fans and is the second favourite with bookmakers.

Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker has called on chief executive Daniel Levy to give Hoddle another go.

Iran coach and former Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz has also thrown his hat into the ring. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Martyn Herman)