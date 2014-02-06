Feb 6 Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a double boost ahead of Sunday's crunch Premier League clash with Everton with Mousa Dembele and Andros Townsend in contention after injury lay-offs.

One point separates fifth placed Everton with hosts Spurs in sixth, with both sides aiming to keep pace with Liverpool, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

England winger Townsend has missed the last nine matches since hurting his hamstring against West Ham United in mid-December.

"We're positive on Andros and he has a chance (for Everton), he's up for selection," manager Tim Sherwood told the club's official website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"He's champing at the bit to return."

Belgium midfielder Dembele missed the 1-1 draw with Hull City with an ankle injury.

"He's fine. He's back out training again and he's in the frame to start against Everton," Sherwood added. (Reporting By Josh Reich; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)