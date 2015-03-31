LONDON, March 31 Tottenham Hotspur have removed the final obstacle blocking the building of a new 400 million pound ($592.84 million) 56,000-seater stadium by agreeing to buy the last parcel of land preventing the start of construction work.

The Premier League club have started laying foundations for the new ground, adjacent to their existing stadium, but said on Tuesday they had agreed a deal to buy land occupied by Archway Sheet Metal Works' company which had held up the development.

Tottenham have planning permission for the stadium, which will replace White Hart Lane, their home since 1899 where the capacity is currently only 36,000.

Spurs said they would take possession of the land "later this year" to give the company time to relocate.

In November, a fire destroyed much of the Archway premises, which is located metres from the Park Lane (North) stand at White Hart Lane.

The firm took the club to court in February challenging a compulsory purchase order for the land but the appeal was dismissed and Archway decided this month to accept the decision.

