LONDON Feb 2 Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of New Zealand defender Ryan Nelsen on Thursday, the Premier League club said.

The 34-year-old was released from his contract with Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, having missed most of the season with a knee injury.

Nelsen, who made more than 150 appearances for Blackburn and captained his country at the 2010 World Cup finals, will provide defensive cover for Tottenham who loaned Sebastien Bassong to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Tottenham, who are third in the Premier League, have Younes Kaboul, Ledley King, Michael Dawson and Willam Gallas as their senior central defenders, although King is often unable to train because of a knee condition. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)