LONDON Feb 11 Emmanuel Adebayor scored one goal and set up four as Tottenham Hotspur thumped Newcastle United 5-0 to strengthen their grip on third place in the Premier League.

Spurs were two up after six minutes and had established a four-goal lead by halftime with new signing Louis Saha on target twice and Benoit Assou-Ekotto and Niko Kranjcar also netting at White Hart Lane.

Adebayor then got on the scoresheet midway through the second half, volleying in a Saha header as Spurs moved on to 53 points from 25 games, five behind leaders Manchester United who went top after a 2-1 win at home to Liverpool.

Home fans sang "There's only one Harry Redknapp" in support of the manager they hope chooses to stay at the club rather than take over as England boss, a post he is widely tipped to fill after Fabio Capello's resignation this week. (Writing by Sonia Oxley, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)