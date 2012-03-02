By Ken Ferris
| CHIGWELL, England, March 2
Hotspur midfielder Gareth Bale is set to face Manchester United
in the Premier League on Sunday despite suffering a slight
hamstring strain.
"Gareth has had a bit of a hamstring (problem), hopefully he
should be OK," manager Harry Redknapp told reporters at the
club's training ground on Friday.
Bale missed Wales' friendly with Costa Rica on Wednesday
with British media reports suggesting he had suffered a grade
one tear to his hamstring training for the game, played in
honour of the late Wales manager Gary Speed.
However, Redknapp said the injury was not that serious.
"He hasn't even got a tear in his hamstring, it's just a bit
tight, but he should be OK. It shouldn't be a problem," said the
Spurs boss.
Bale was due to train with Spurs on Friday as they attempt
to bounce back from last Sunday's shattering 5-2 loss at rivals
Arsenal.
Champions United are in fine form with five wins and a draw
from their last six league matches.
Redknapp said forward Rafael van der Vaart and right back
Kyle Walker, who pulled out of their respective squads for
England against Netherlands at Wembley on Wednesday, should also
be fit.
"Rafa is hopefully going to train today, he feels a lot
better," he said.
Third-placed Tottenham host United, who are second, looking
for their first win against Alex Ferguson's side since 2001.
Although Spurs were heavily beaten at Arsenal, they remain
seven points ahead of their North London rivals in the race for
third place and an automatic qualifying spot for next season's
Champions League.
Spurs have 53 points while United have 61 with leaders
Manchester City a further two points ahead.
(Editing by Mike Collett/Mark Meadows)