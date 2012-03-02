(Adds further quotes, detail)
By Ken Ferris
CHIGWELL, England, March 2 Tottenham
Hotspur will aim to register their first win over Manchester
United in more than 10 years when they host the Premier League
champions at White Hart Lane on Sunday, knowing they must be at
their best after last week's setback at Arsenal.
Third-placed Spurs should have midfielder Gareth Bale,
forward Rafael van der Vaart and fullback Kyle Walker available
after injury for the clash with United, who are second, eight
points ahead of the London side and two behind Manchester City.
Manager Harry Redknapp must rally his team after they
were thrashed 5-2 by arch rivals Arsenal at The Emirates last
Sunday but they will be without their new England captain Scott
Parker who is suspended.
Asked if Tottenham had their best chance to beat United
since their last win in 2001, Redknapp said: "It's still
difficult. Manchester United are still a great team. You know
what you are in for.
"You have got to be at your best if you're going to get a
result. They have done fantastic again.
"But we've got a big chance, we have got a good team. They
are a top team, so are we, so it should be a great game," he
told reporters at the club's training ground on Friday.
Spurs are seven points ahead of London rivals Arsenal and
Chelsea in the race for third place and an automatic Champions
League qualifying place and Redknapp said that was the priority
with their chances of a first league title since 1961 having
faded over the last few weeks.
'BAD WEEKEND'
"We want Champions League football," Redknapp said. "We're
in a great position still. We had a bad weekend but that was a
one-off. Since the first two games of the season (a defeat at
United and loss at home to Manchester City)... last week was the
first bad day we've had but it happens.
"Arsenal went to Chelsea and scored five, Man United got
smashed by Man City at home. It can happen.
"You've just got to look at it and look at what went wrong
and try to put it right," he added.
Bale is likely to be fit after suffering a slight hamstring
strain in the warm-up for Wales's friendly against Costa Rica on
Wednesday.
"Gareth has had a bit of a hamstring (problem), hopefully he
should be OK," Redknapp said.
Van der Vaart, who pulled out of the Netherlands squad for
Wednesday's game against England at Wembley with a calf injury,
was likely to train on Friday. Walker, who had to withdraw from
the England squad for that match with an ankle injury, was also
expected to be fit for Sunday's match.
However, Parker will serve a one-match suspension following
his sending off late in the game at Arsenal and is likely to be
replaced by Brazilian Sandro or Jake Livermore in the holding
midfield role.
"It's a big blow for us," said Redknapp. "Scotty has been in
great form and obviously did well for England again in the week
and he has been an amazing player for us this season."
Redknapp, who has been widely tipped as the next England
manager, would not be drawn on whether Parker should retain the
captaincy for the national team's Euro 2012 campaign but said:
"It was great for Scott to lead the (England) team out and be
captain and I'm sure he's very, very proud of that.
"He deserves it. He's a great professional and a fantastic
person so I was delighted for him."
Redknapp was celebrating his 65th birthday on Friday and,
after the reporters at his weekly news conference began
proceedings by singing 'Happy Birthday', the Spurs manager
said he had no plans to retire any time soon.
